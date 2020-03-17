Archdiocese of Los Angeles suspends all masses in response to coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced Monday that it would suspend all masses due to the COVID-19 threat.

"I deeply regret that we are forced to temporarily suspend the public celebration of Mass in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles," Archbishop José H. Gómez said in a statement. “What we do in the Church, we do it for love of God and for our brothers and sisters. We are taking this extraordinary step today out of love and concern for those in our families and communities who are most vulnerable to this deadly coronavirus. ”

Gomez said the decision to suspend Mass was made after "much prayer and reflection,quot; and in consultation with the archdiocese's auxiliary bishops, the priests council, lay advisers, and government and public health officials.

“I ask for your continued prayers for all those who are affected by this virus and those who are afraid and vulnerable. I also ask that you pray and communicate to help the many families facing difficulties as a result of this emergency. We must also keep in our prayers all the doctors, nurses, caregivers and public health and civil authorities who work to contain the outbreak of this virus and treat the sick, "said Gómez.

The Archdiocese said it would continue to provide a live stream of non-public Masses celebrated by the priests of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels every day and Sunday on Facebook.