Apple Days at Amazon: Apple Days at Amazon: Get up to 41% off iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and other Apple products – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML022a3875712c2d31635b5942a9aa518511% %MINIFYHTML022a3875712c2d31635b5942a9aa518512%

Apple Days on Amazon is already live. The sale that started on March 17 will continue until March 21. As part of the five-day sale, the e-tailer offers discounts on Apple devices, including iPhones, Apple Watch, iPad tablets, Apple AirPods, and MacBooks. Discounts go up to Rs 55,000 off on the Apple iPhone and up to Rs 30,000 off on MacBooks. If you are wondering what the offer is, here is a list you may like

Apple iPhone XR (128GB):

Available at Rs 50,990 after a 38% discount

After a discount of Rs 31,000, Apple iPhone XR with 128GB of storage can be purchased at Rs 50,990. Buyers can also take advantage of an additional 5% discount with the Bank of Baroda credit card and the American Express card.

%MINIFYHTML022a3875712c2d31635b5942a9aa518513% %MINIFYHTML022a3875712c2d31635b5942a9aa518514%

Apple iPhone XS (512 GB):

Available at Rs 79,990 after a 41% discount



After a discount of Rs 55,000 from its original price, the 512GB storage model of the iPhone XS sells for Rs 79,990. Amazon is giving an extra 3,000 rupees to Amazon Prime members.

%MINIFYHTML022a3875712c2d31635b5942a9aa518515% %MINIFYHTML022a3875712c2d31635b5942a9aa518516%

Apple iPhone XS Max:

Available at Rs 69,900 after a 36% discount

Originally priced at Rs 1,09,900, the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone XS Max is available at Rs 69,900 on the e-tailer site. Amazon Prime members will get an additional Rs 2,000 discount on their iPhone purchase.

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch):

Available at Rs 64,990 after a 23% discount

Apple MacBook Air's 13-inch model sells for Rs 64,990. It is originally priced at Rs 84,900 and contains 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch):

Available at Rs 2.29,990 after a 4% discount

The 16-inch model of the new Apple MacBook Pro is listed at a discounted price of Rs 2.29,990. The laptop comes with 1TB of internal storage along with 16GB of RAM. It is powered by the ninth generation Intel Core i9 processor.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case:

Available at Rs 15,900 after a 16% discount

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case comes with original price of Rs 18,990. In the current sale, it can be purchased at Rs 15,900. The device works with the Apple H1 headphone chip.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm):

Available at Rs 64,965 after a 10% discount

After a discount of 6,935, the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) with a size of 44mm sells for Rs 64,965. It runs on WatchOS 5 and runs on S3 with a dual-core processor.

