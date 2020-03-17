AP Source: Vikings trade Stefon Diggs for bills for various preliminary projects – Up News Info

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Stefon Diggs is heading to the Buffalo Bills in a spectacular exchange designed to fuel the development of quarterback Josh Allen.

Buffalo is set to acquire the big-game wide receiver and a Minnesota Vikings seventh-round draft pick in exchange for four draft picks, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press Monday night.

%MINIFYHTML531c41bee2bc76ef01fcf393f948205911% %MINIFYHTML531c41bee2bc76ef01fcf393f948205912%

The Bills agreed to give up their first-round pick this year (22 overall) and three other picks to get a fifth-year player who has exceeded 1,000 yards received in each of the past two seasons, the person said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the exchange cannot be completed until the start of the league's new year on Wednesday.

The deal was first reported by FoxSports.com. The Vikings will also receive Buffalo's fifth and sixth round draft picks this year, and a fourth-round pick in next year's draft.

At Diggs, the Bills provide Allen with an established position in an offense that ended 24 in the NFL in yards gained last season and 26 in yards per pass. Allen enters his third season still trying to address the questions about his accuracy that have followed since he was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.

Although Allen showed promising signs of improvement by taking the Bills to a 10-6 record and his second playoff spot in three years last season, he was 271 of 461 for 3,089 yards that passed to finish 32 in the NFL with a 58.8 completion percentage

Diggs' arrival comes a year after the Bills improved their receiving group by signing Cole Beasley and John Brown in free agency. Brown led the team with 72 catches for 1,060 yards, making him the first Buffalo catcher to exceed 1,000 yards since Sammy Watkins in 2015.

Overall, Diggs has 365 catches for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns in 70 career games. His six touchdowns he received last year would have tied him with Brown and Beasley for team leadership.

The move is a box office success for Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who has avoided big splashes in free agency or when it comes to acquiring high-profile players through trading during his three previous seasons on the job.

Beane started this offseason by lowering expectations by saying, "I don't think we're a player away," when asked specifically about the team's need for another established receiver.

Beane emphasized a point on the NFL rookie harvester in Indianapolis last month when she said the only thing the Bills should improve on is score. Buffalo finished 23rd in the NFL on points, scoring 20 or more just seven times.

Diggs, 26, is four years old and has approximately $ 47.5 million remaining on his current contract, an extension worth more than $ 73 million that he signed with Minnesota in 2018.

Diggs last season had a career 1,130-yard record, with four of his six touchdowns covering more than 40 yards. That big play total tied for second in the league, and his average of 17.9 yards per receiving ranked fourth in the NFL among players with a qualified number of catches.

Diggs was one of the testimonials to Minnesota's ability to find value on the back of the draft. He was selected in the fifth round in 2015 from Maryland, whose actions fell due to injury and attitude concerns.

For the most part, he kept himself out of trouble with the Vikings, making himself the best name in the playoffs after the 2017 season with his last touchdown to beat New Orleans in what became known as the "Minneapolis Miracle."

Fiercely competitive, like many of his teammates in his position throughout the game, Diggs could more than once be seen raiding the band after a failed offensive possession. As wide receiver Adam Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook also thrived when favorite players and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer held fast to their desire for a strong and consistent running game, there were only so many opportunities for Diggs put your hands on the ball.

After a grim loss in Chicago in 2019 that left the Vikings 2-2, Diggs skipped two days of team activities out of frustration and collected more than $ 200,000 in fines. After returning, however, he produced some of the best performances of his career and helped the Vikings return to the playoffs and win in New Orleans in the wild card round.

However, this offseason, his steady stream of cryptic tweets suggested that not everything was quiet in his corner. Earlier Monday, several hours before the news of the trade broke out, Diggs tweeted that it was "time for a new beginning."

Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman downplayed the possibility of a Diggs trade in the NFL combine last month.

"There is no reason, rumors or whatever he is talking about, to anticipate that Stefon Diggs will not be a Minnesota Viking," said Spielman.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)