MOSCOW – Ukraine, like many countries, has closed schools and banned mass gatherings to combat the coronavirus. But unlike others, he has fought to suppress street protests, which persist during the war in the country's separatist east.

At protests over the weekend, several thousand people flocked to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, to protest what they see as a concession to Russia in talks to end the fighting. In doing so, they first challenged the ban on gatherings of more than 200 people, and then, as the ban tightened, gatherings of more than 10 people.

"What the Ukrainian government is doing in terms of national interest is more dangerous than the virus," Yulia Kovtun, a graphic designer, said of her decision to join an opposition rally on Saturday.