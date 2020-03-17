Anti-Russian protests erupt in Ukraine, despite virus threat

MOSCOW – Ukraine, like many countries, has closed schools and banned mass gatherings to combat the coronavirus. But unlike others, he has fought to suppress street protests, which persist during the war in the country's separatist east.
At protests over the weekend, several thousand people flocked to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, to protest what they see as a concession to Russia in talks to end the fighting. In doing so, they first challenged the ban on gatherings of more than 200 people, and then, as the ban tightened, gatherings of more than 10 people.
"What the Ukrainian government is doing in terms of national interest is more dangerous than the virus," Yulia Kovtun, a graphic designer, said of her decision to join an opposition rally on Saturday.
In the former Soviet states, street protests play a central role in opposition policy, threatened by new restrictions on meetings caused by the threat of the virus.
In Ukraine in particular, street protests are seen as central to the country's politics and a last line of defense against Russia's influence, which supports separatists. In 2014, street protesters overthrew a pro-Russian president. Today, opposition groups say they are watching President Volodymyr Zelensky in settlement talks with Russia.
On Wednesday, the Zelensky government agreed to open direct talks with separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine, something the previous president had resisted for years and possible progress in the negotiations.
The conflict has continued as usual, with three Ukrainian soldiers dying in artillery attacks last week, and tens of thousands more on both sides of the front line living in wet and crowded barracks where social separation is out of the question.
However, it is not yet clear how the spread of the virus will affect the conflict, for now, said Anna Arutunyan, senior analyst for the International Crisis group in Moscow. "Perhaps there will be a change in thinking about the war," he said. "What's the point of fighting now? Maybe it's better to isolate yourself, rather than sit in trenches. "
However, the change in policy by the Zelensky government sparked several street protests in Kiev, including one on Monday in which a group appeared in white protective suits and masks.
Ukraine has seven reported cases of coronavirus. Ukraine's National Security Council said its intelligence reports show a case of infection in the breakaway regions.
The government has moved quickly to close schools and the border to foreign travelers, while the number of infected remains low.
The ban on street protests has been more difficult to enforce. At Friday's protest, protesters carried signs saying "Don't shake hands with the Kremlin!"
"I am afraid of the virus and I think Ukraine is not prepared for the epidemic, but coming here remains my priority," Kovtun said in one of the protests on Saturday. Despite the ban on public gatherings, the police did not attempt to disperse the crowd. But the Interior Ministry on Saturday proposed a new law that would penalize "knowingly endangering another person with a dangerous or very dangerous infection."
Pavlo Bilous, a war veteran and one of the organizers of Saturday's protest, said the protests must continue because the government would use the quarantine period to push through measures that would otherwise provoke large protests.
"We will go to the plaza to commemorate those who fought and died," he said. "We risk our lives on the front line, so why should we be afraid of a virus?"
Maria Varenikova contributed reporting from Kiev, Ukraine.