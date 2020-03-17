Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury can learn lessons from when Lennox Lewis reigned supreme | Boxing news







%MINIFYHTMLa9887aad62142de8d25e4fb935be238511% %MINIFYHTMLa9887aad62142de8d25e4fb935be238512%

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury can learn from Lennox Lewis, who also faced persistent defiant and complex negotiations on the way to becoming undisputed.

The British duo of Joshua and Fury have all the heavyweight belts in the world, sparking new speculation that an indisputable fight could be staged to crown a single ruler in the top division.

Lewis briefly received that esteemed status, but mandatory title commitments and a contractual clause meant he soon had to give up a title.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have the four most important world titles between them

When was the last undisputed king of Great Britain?

In 1999, Lewis sealed a unanimous decision victory over Evander Holyfield in his Las Vegas rematch, adding the WBA and IBF belts to his WBC title.

Lennox Lewis fought Evander Holyfield to become undisputed champion

Vitali Klitschko occupied the WBO belt in the aftermath of his knockout victory over Herbie Hide of Great Britain, but the WBO was still fighting for recognition as a major governing body and therefore Lewis was declared champion & # 39; indisputable & # 39; after his victory.

More world titles, more problems?

By the time the three belts encircled his waist, Lewis was already under attack from a line of hopeful challengers.

American Michael Grant was one of the challengers in line for Lewis

Lewis was immediately ordered to fight John Ruiz, the WBA's number one contender, but the Briton also had to fulfill a title defense against WBC mandatory contender Michael Grant.

David Tua was the top contender for the IBF and tried to file his own claim for a title fight.

Challenging times for the champion?

Lewis seemed to have come to a solution when he agreed to take on the New Yorker Grant, and then offer a title defense to Ruiz.

But Puerto Rican promoter Don King challenged Lewis in court, raising a contractual clause that ensured that the winner of the rematch Lewis-Holyfield must fight the number one contender for the WBA.

Lewis was stripped of the WBA belt, allowing Evander Holyfield to fight John Ruiz for it.

Lewis went ahead with Grant's fight, but was stripped of the WBA belt in April 2000, and Holyfield quickly regained the vacant title with a points victory over Ruiz.

Would Lewis regain his lost title?

The Londoner beat Grant in two rounds to successfully retain his WBC and IBF titles, which remained in his possession for the next two title fights, a layoff by Francois Botha followed by a points victory over Tua.

Ruiz had claimed the WBA belt with a rematch points victory over Evander Holyfield, establishing a third fight, and Lewis charted his own way to South Africa to defend his titles against Hasim Rahman, who achieved a great victory.

Lennox Lewis regained his world titles after the rematch victory over Hasim Rahman

Lewis regained his world titles in a second fight with Rahman, but now focused on a massive showdown against Mike Tyson, rather than collecting more belts.

Lessons to learn from AJ and Fury?

Unified champion Joshua was also ordered to make mandatory title defenses against IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev and WBO challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

Anthony Joshua's next world title fight is against Kubrat Pulev

Pulev received the first world title fight against Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, While Usyk will face Derek Chisora ​​on The O2 on May 23, they both live in Sky Sports box office.

But Usyk has expressed his desire to face Joshua next and it remains to be seen if he will complicate negotiations for an undisputed world title fight against Fury.

Tyson Fury must accept a third fight with Deontay Wilder for the WBC title

A contract clause has already influenced the upcoming move by newly crowned WBC champion Fury, with Wilder imposing an immediate third fight after last month's loss to detention in Las Vegas.

Dillian Whyte, the WBC mandatory challenger, will receive his title shot in February 2021, adding to the pressure on Joshua and Fury to agree to a fight before the end of the year.