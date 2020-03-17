Anonymous customer leaves a $ 9,400 tip at a local Texas restaurant when closings begin – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A person in Texas is moving forward in an effort to help a locally owned restaurant that is one of many to be affected by statewide restrictions on dining areas, bars, nightclubs, and more.

As a way to stop the possible spread of the coronavirus, Harris County decided to impose guidelines that will close places like restaurant areas. Restaurants may only order takeout or delivery and drive services if they have it.

These restrictions, which are also found in North Texas, are expected to be a severe blow to small businesses and local businesses as they will have a hard time seeing customers who are already told to avoid crowded areas and that they practice social distancing.

However, KTRK reports that an anonymous customer at Irma’s Southwest restaurant in Houston decided to help the local business in a big way, leaving a tip of $ 9,400.

According to the restaurant, the person wrote, "Wait for a tip to pay them over the next few weeks."

The restaurant said it will divide the tip equally among its workers.

"This is beyond. I mean, I don't even have words for that. It doesn't surprise me because they are very kind and generous people. It always has been, "said Janet Montez, deputy director general of southwest Irma.

“We have to inform our staff that we can be out of work for 15 to 30 days. But the gift we receive today should help soften the blow, "said Luis Galván, owner of the restaurant.

