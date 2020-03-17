Annie Murphy on What You'll Never Lose From Schitt & # 39; s Creek

All good things must come to an end, including, and especially, television shows.

%MINIFYHTML7feac36afbbc3f9251ff5232e7fedf0411% %MINIFYHTML7feac36afbbc3f9251ff5232e7fedf0412%

And in the 2019-2020 television season, many favorites are closing. Will it be for good? It remains to be seen in the current climate of revival and fever restart, but it is for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! The news gathered the stars who say "see you later!" to their beloved characters and for a sincere look at the past, present and future of their successful shows.

Schitt & # 39; s Creek I take Annie Murphy on a good trip (and we love that trip for her). Before the Emmy-nominated comedy, Murphy was practically an unknown actor. Now, a song that she co-wrote and performed is a runaway hit and is playing in clubs and is a highly sought-after, award-nominated actress with a new project already aligned, Kevin Can F *** Himself.