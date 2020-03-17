Angel Food Pleas For Volunteers Project, Donations during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Angel Food Project in Los Angeles has issued an urgent call for volunteers and donations in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Each week, Project Angel Food cooks, prepares and delivers 15,000 meals for 1,600 clients living with critical illnesses. More than 62 percent of those clients are age 60 or older and have compromised immune systems, putting them at increased risk of contracting the virus.

According to the Angel Food Project, in the last 48 hours, 18 groups of volunteers have canceled, three fundraising events have been postponed indefinitely, and there has been an increase in demand for food.

"The Angel Food Project's response to COVID-19 is proactive and focused on ensuring that our clients not only receive the meals they need today, but have emergency meals on hand in case we cannot contact them," said the Director. Executive Richard Ayoub.

"Our organization has been caring for the chronically ill for 30 years, since the AIDS crisis, so we are well equipped to handle today's medical emergency."

The Vine Street kitchen workforce, primarily powered by volunteers, has lost 200 volunteers and 800 hours of work. The organization is asking healthy Angelenos to step forward and help them continue their service without interruption.

"This is a godsend," said Ira, one of the 1,600 people who received a meal from Project Angel Food on Monday. "With everything that is happening, I have a high risk of contracting the virus,quot;

The organization is also actively working to raise an additional $ 150,000 to ensure that all its clients will receive three weeks of additional meals, including medically personalized frozen meals and stable foods.

"We are not suffering from food, we are suffering from donations," said Richard Ayoub with Project Angel Food. "Without us, they have no food source."

At La Habra on Monday, Northgate Market opened from 7:30 a.m. at 8 a.m. for people over 65 years old.

Interested individuals should email [email protected] or call 323-845-1816.

The organization accepts donations of any amount at angelfood.org.