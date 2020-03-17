Andrew Gillum rumored to be gay in college, according to his friend

%MINIFYHTML03b57b18a223c36ce91d268b9310e63a11% %MINIFYHTML03b57b18a223c36ce91d268b9310e63a12%

When he arrived, Candance Owens shared that Miami police noticed & # 39; blood & # 39; and & # 39; stool & # 39; in bed when they reached a hotel room where the former mayor of Tallahassee and an overdosed gay man were found.

Andrew Gillum's recent methamphetamine gay orgy scandal caused people to wonder about his private life. In addition to sparking speculation that the former Florida gubernatorial candidate is gay, a new report suggests that one of his college friends claims that rumors were circulating that he was in college.

Blogger Funky Dineva attended Florida State University, a neighboring university to Gillum Florida A&M University. Dineva, who is openly gay, shares with MTO News that he is an old friend and advocate of Gillum, adding that there are rumors that the latter was gay during his college days.

"There were rumors when we were in college that Andrew Gillum was gay," said Dineva of Gillum, who was found vomiting with a gay man, who could have taken a methamphetamine overdose in a hotel room over the weekend. He added: "I'm not saying the man was gay, straight or bisexual, but anyone who was in Tallahassee at the time, if they say they didn't hear rumors that Andrew was gay, it's a damn lie."

Candance Owens, a conservative columnist who first told the story on Twitter, arrived recently sharing that police found "blood" and "feces" in bed when they arrived at a hotel on West Avenue after Miami Beach Fire Rescue workers received a call. on a possible overdose "UPDATE to @AndrewGillum's story: My source says Andrew was NOT completely naked, but his & # 39; friend & # 39; (gay escort from & # 39; Rent Men & # 39; website) Yes. Sex was suspicious because both BC had blood and feces on the bed. Yes, the police carried body cameras for this recording to come out, "Owens tweeted.

Gillum, who announced he had decided to enter a rehab center on Monday, has not yet commented on gay speculation, but previously denied using methamphetamine. He explained, "I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to help one of my friends. Although I had too much to drink, I want to make it clear that I have never used methamphetamine."

He added: "I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction our movement has caused. I am grateful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this hour."