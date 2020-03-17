Andrew Gillum, friend: "his rumors were gay in college,quot;

College friend Andrew Gillum, a Florida gubernatorial candidate, came out and said there were rumors that Andrew was gay in college, MTO News reported.

Last week, Andrew was found drunk inside a hotel room with a gay man, who police believed may have taken an overdose of methamphetamine, a popular gay party drug. Conservative columnist Candace Owens, who revealed the story, claims that police found blood and feces in bed.

