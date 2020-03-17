Andrew Gillum enters a rehabilitation center after the gay orgy scandal

%MINIFYHTML5612a7e80263d5aae5281c010490432611% %MINIFYHTML5612a7e80263d5aae5281c010490432612%

This came after the former mayor of Tallahassee was caught in a methamphetamine gay orgy incident on Friday March 13 in Miami, although he denied using methamphetamine and explained that he was in town for a & # 39; wedding celebration & # 39 ;.

Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum announced Sunday, March 15, that he will be entering a rehab center after a headline scandal involving alleged use of methamphetamine and gay orgy. Gillum revealed in a statement that he made the decision because he wanted to treat his alcohol abuse that was led by depression.

"Since my career as governor ended, I fell into a depression that led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the harmful effects it can have when not treated," said Democrate, 40, who narrowly lost the 2018 Florida governor's career, shared.

Gillum, who was mayor of Tallahassee, the capital of Florida, from 2014 to 2018, added: "I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing personal work to completely heal and appear." in the world as a more complete person. "

This came after he was caught in a methamphetamine gay orgy incident on Friday, March 13 in Miami after Miami Beach Fire Rescue workers received a call about a possible overdose at a hotel on West Avenue with two other men, Aldo Mejias and Travis Dyson. Police reportedly noticed that one of them had an overdose of crystalline methamphetamine when police found them semi-naked and disoriented.

After the news first came out, Gillum was quick to release a statement denying using methamphetamine. Gillum, who is married with three children, explained: "Last night I was in Miami to celebrate a wedding when the first responders were called to help one of my friends. Although I had too much to drink, I want to make it clear that I have never used methamphetamine "

He added: "I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction our movement has caused. I am grateful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this hour."

Candace Owens, a conservative columnist who first posted the story on Twitter, recently shared that police found "blood" and "feces" in bed. UPDATE to @AndrewGillum's story: My source says Andrew was NOT completely naked, but his & # 39; friend & # 39; (gay escort from the & # 39; Rent Men & # 39; website) did. Sex He was suspicious because both BC had blood and feces on the bed. "Yes, the police carried body cameras for this recording to come out," he tweeted.