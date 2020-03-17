Analysis: The Presidential Policy of the United States at the Time of the Coronavirus | USA News

%MINIFYHTML3ccce9d84a32d810e3545b55dd8daa4311% %MINIFYHTML3ccce9d84a32d810e3545b55dd8daa4312%

"This is a pandemic, I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic," US President Donald Trump said Tuesday. "I have always seen him very serious, yesterday there was no difference compared to the previous days."

It was the same man who tweeted on February 24 that "the coronavirus is very controlled in the United States,quot; and said on February 26 that "the risk to the American people remains very low,quot; and said "it will go away,quot; in February 26 and "we are ready, and we are doing a great job with it. And it will disappear,quot; on March 10.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML3ccce9d84a32d810e3545b55dd8daa4313% %MINIFYHTML3ccce9d84a32d810e3545b55dd8daa4314%

A day after he addressed the nation in a new and bleaker tone than many Americans who grappled with a new reality, Trump was Trump again.

%MINIFYHTML3ccce9d84a32d810e3545b55dd8daa4315% %MINIFYHTML3ccce9d84a32d810e3545b55dd8daa4316%

He took to Twitter to lash out at Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer for saying that governors should work through their own supply chains to get ventilators and other necessary medical equipment instead of depending on the federal government to get them for them. .

The failing Michigan governor must work harder and be much more proactive. We are pressing her to do the job. I'm with Michigan! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

A day earlier, a different Trump had been on the podium during a White House briefing. Partisan disputes and personal attacks against the people, the Democrats, and the forces (the media) that he sees as his opponents have disappeared, at least for the time being. Gone are the rosés apart largely intended to shore up the stock markets. The claim that the coronavirus and the disease it spreads, COVID-19, was not a public health emergency disappeared.

The change was informed in part by a growing understanding within the west wing of the White House that the coronavirus crisis is an existential threat to the Trump presidency, jeopardizing his reelection and his legacy. Trump told advisers that he now believes, finally, that the virus will be a major problem in the general election.

And that's what caught his attention.

Surveys released Tuesday showed that Americans' faith in the way the federal government is managing its response to the growing crisis fell sharply as the scope of the problem became apparent. An NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist survey found that only 46 percent of Americans thought the government was doing enough, compared to 61 percent in February, when the problem was primarily abroad.

Only 37 percent of Americans said they had a fair amount or great confidence in what they are hearing from Trump, while 60 percent say they had little or no confidence in what he says. More Americans, 49 percent, disapprove of the president's handling of the pandemic than they approve, 44 percent.

Remarkably, though, the numbers don't differ much from their overall job approval rating, which is 43 percent, suggesting that severe divisions within the U.S. electorate are immune to the coronavirus. Another poll released Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that Trump's Republican base remains skeptical of the virus threat, and Democrats are less likely to take precautionary measures.

Why? Mainly because Trump's constant harassment of his critics has paid off. Just a few weeks ago, he tried to portray media scaremongering about the virus as a "hoax,quot; and as recently as Saturday he said the government had "tremendous control,quot; of the virus. On Monday, he said he was referring to the handling of the crisis by his government and not the virus itself.

Trump's echo chamber in the media on the right was there with him. Fox News presenters who had previously mocked the media as "panic drivers,quot; involved in "another attempt to accuse the president,quot; were praising Trump's handling of a "serious and terrifying,quot; crisis.

On their favorite morning show on Tuesday, Fox & Friends, the hosts even socially distanced themselves six feet away on set rather than curl up on the so-called "curvy couch."

"We have a responsibility to stop this virus and think of other people during this time," said host Ainsley Earhardt. "And so, if you can stay away and prevent someone from coming to you who may be sick, you can save your family, you can save the elderly and help our country as a nation."

Trump's change in tone came after a series of alarming reports with dire projections about how many Americans could be infected if drastic measures are not taken. But he also heard from Republican allies, including some on Capitol Hill, who urged him to change course, fearing that previous missteps might be eroding his chances for reelection in November.

Apparently, those supporters are so concerned that they took the dramatic step this week of communicating with Republican-appointed federal judges and telling them that if they planned to withdraw, they would do so sooner rather than later, before a change in administration or the elections it leads. for Republicans to lose control of the United States Senate confirming those judges, it would be advisable.

Few expected Trump's more measured approach to last, but some were surprised that it was so short-lived and said he was unable to erase the ill will generated in the past few weeks.

"I am not sure that a change in tone compensates for a kind of total lack of leadership that the country has seen in the first weeks of this crisis," Princeton University presidential historian told The Associated Press news agency, Julian Zelizer.