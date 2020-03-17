Amtrak Downeaster schedule changes due to coronavirus pandemic

Amtrak is temporarily reducing service on Amtrak Downeaster trains this week due to a decrease in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Downeaster will suspend service on trains 688 and 689 beginning Tuesday and trains 683 and 684 beginning Wednesday, Amtrak said in a service alert Monday. All other trains will operate as scheduled.

Starting Saturday, the following Downeaster trains will operate over the weekend: 692, 693, 694, and 695.

Northeast Regional and Acela service is still operating between Boston, New York and Washington, D.C., but the Northeast Corridor is operating about 40 percent of its regular hours Monday through Friday, according to the company. Amtrak released more reduced schedule changes on Monday, including the Amtrak Hartford Line and Valley Flyer service that operates daily on Saturday.

Amtrak also released information on how it has stepped up cleaning procedures on its trains.

"We have increased the frequency of cleaning services on our trains and at our stations to several times a day and, in some cases, every hour," Amtrak wrote. "We have increased the use of disinfectants to clean handrails, knobs, handles, and surfaces."

Passengers can find out what scheduled services continue to operate on Amtrak.com.

"During this time, passengers can cancel or change their reservations without penalty," Amtrak wrote.

