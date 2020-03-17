Amjad Khan's brother Imtiaz Khan dies

Bollywood fans were shocked when they learned that dDirector and actor Imtiaz Khan, 77, passed away this morning. The veteran actor is the brother of the late actor Amjad Khan and was married to television actress Krutika Desai. The news broke out this morning and although the reason for his death has not yet been confirmed, sources say it was heart failure.

Imtiaz Khan is known for his roles in films like Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hulchul, and Pyaara Dost. The actor has also directed plays. Many say that Imtiaz Khan wanted to become a director, but due to the financial crisis during those days, he was forced to look at the camera. The actor has a daughter, Ayesha Khan, and the final rites will take place shortly.

A lesser-known fact remains about Imtiaz, who changed his name from Zecharian Khan to Imtiaz Khan to enter show business. In the past, screen names were taken very seriously and names were changed not according to astrology, but based on the producers and what suited their personality. Anju Mahendroo has even shared a family photo with the Khans on social media and remembers the old days with the veteran actor.

Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

