Amitabh Bachchan closes Meet and Greet outside his Mumbai home

As India tries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Bollywood legend explains that he is taking precautions by stopping the Sunday gathering at his Jalsa home.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan He urged fans to stop gathering outside his Mumbai home every Sunday as part of India's attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Devotees have paid their respects to the acting veteran weekly for years, and he often greets them personally with handshakes and hugs, but Bachchan has decided to call off the meeting and say hello until the pandemic is under control.

"PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY … SUNDAY MEET I WILL NOT COME!" The actor tweeted on Sunday, March 15. "Take PRECAUTIONS … be sure."

Amitabh Bachchan canceled their meeting and greeting amid Coronavirus.

On Monday, film managers in India announced that all film and television production will cease from March 19 to 31.

"In view of the epidemic spread of the Corona virus COVID-19 SHOTS FOR ALL ENTERTAINMENT FORMATS STARTING FROM 3/3-2020 THROUGH 3/31/2020," reads the statement from the Association of Film Directors and Indian television.

All Indian movies and television shows stopped production.

Producers of all sessions have been given three days to finish work on the productions.

As of Monday, India confirmed a total of 110 coronavirus cases and two deaths in the country.