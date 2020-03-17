‘American Idol’ suspends rehearsals and sends contestants home as live show decision nears – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML615396f051c53fcd247526fbef78bd7b11% %MINIFYHTML615396f051c53fcd247526fbef78bd7b12%

Less than two weeks before ABC American idol is scheduled to begin their live performances, the preparatory work on them, including rehearsals with the finalists, has been suspended, the sources said. Contestants will go home to be with their families amid the coronavirus outbreak that has now spread to all 50 states.

The decision of American idol Producer Fremantle was created following strict new Los Angeles County guidelines that prohibit large meetings to curb the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, Fremantle has instituted remote work as editing on the final pre-engraving. Idol episodes continues. Due to its scope and number of hours delivered, American idol It has a great production team and employs a large crew.

The pre-production suspension raises questions about the performance shows, the first of which is scheduled for Monday, March 30. I heard that an audience had already been ruled out, but, in light of the rapidly evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, additional modifications are likely to be necessary for those programs to continue amid a pandemic. It is conceivable that the producers and ABC can use existing additional footage for an additional episode or two to buy themselves some time as they assess the situation and make a final decision on whether to continue the live shows and, if they do, in what form or to form.

NBC and Warner Bros. Alternative TV will have to make a similar decision this spring The voice. They have a little more time: the first live show of the singing competition is scheduled for May 4.