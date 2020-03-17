Amazon limits shipments to warehouses until April 5

Roommates, Amazon seeks to prioritize our needs and will limit the items that its suppliers have shipped until April 5.

A company spokesperson stated that there is an increase in online shopping afterwards due to the self-quarantine and that many products are out of stock.

“We are seeing an increase in online shopping, and as a result some products, such as household staples and medical supplies, are out of stock. With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household commodities, medical supplies, and other high-demand products that enter our distribution centers so that we can more quickly receive, replenish, and ship these products to customers. "

Hand sanitizers, diapers, canned beans, sanitizing wipes, and dog food are among the few items to be shipped.

As things stand, shoppers can buy what's on the site while supplies last.

The Seattle-based company also announced yesterday that they needed to hire 100,000 workers to keep up with the increase in online orders.

It is good to know that needs are prioritized during this time.

Source: https://www.foxla.com/news/amazon-limiting-shipments-to-warehouses-for-next-3-weeks?fbclid=IwAR2G7rlmwaO2ZUMWafoOcKvioqdVmEgA6DSBYRxJhCRgF62aTCkE1Q869uI