Amazon Deal of the Day: Amazon Deal of the Day, March 17: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Oppo F15 and Other Phones – Mobiles News

E-tailer Amazon is giving up to 21% off smartphones as part of its "Deal of the Day,quot; deals. Discount available smartphones include the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Oppo F15 and other phones from Vivo and Huawei. Here are all the offers available.

Samsung Galaxy S20 +:

Available from Rs 66,999 after a 9% discount

Samsung Galaxy S20 + buyers will get Samsung Galaxy Buds + at a discounted price of Rs 3,999. There is an additional exchange discount of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the smartphone. The latest flagship can also be purchased at no cost from EMI from the e-tailer site. Backed by a 4000 mAh battery, the phone is equipped with the latest Android operating system and offers a 64MP main rear camera.

Oppo F15:

Available at Rs 19,990 after a 13% discount

The Oppo F15 is originally priced at Rs 22,990. As part of the offer of the day on Amazon, it is sold with a 13% discount. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by an Helio P70 eight-core processor. The device features a 48MP quad camera on the back and a 16MP camera on the front.



I live U10:

Available at Rs 9,490 after a 21% discount

Vivo U10 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE octa-core processor. As part of Amazon's deal of the day, the smartphone can be purchased for Rs 9,490. The easy purchase option includes standard EMI and free EMI.

Huawei Y9 Prime:

Available at Rs 15,990 after a 20% discount

After a discount of Rs 4,000, Huawei Y9 Prime can be purchased at Rs 15,990 from Amazon. The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Buyers can get an additional 5% discount on purchases made with a Bank of Baroda credit card.