Amazon bans, then reinstalls Hitler's "Mein Kampf,quot;

SAN FRANCISCO – Amazon quietly banned Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf,quot; manifesto late last week, as part of his accelerated efforts to remove Nazis and other hate-filled materials from his bookstore, before quickly reverting.

The retailer, which controls the majority of the book market in the United States, is caught between two lawsuits that cannot be settled. Amazon is under pressure to keep hate literature off its vast platform at a time when extremist impulses seem to increase. But the company does not want to be seen as the arbiter of what people can read, which is traditionally the hallmark of repressive regimes.

Booksellers selling on Amazon say the retailer doesn't have a consistent philosophy about what it decides to ban, and appears to be largely guided by public complaints. In the past 18 months, he has dropped books by Nazis, the Nation of Islam, and American neo-Nazis David Duke and George Lincoln Rockwell. But it has also allowed many equally offensive books to continue to be sold.

An Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement Tuesday that the platform provides "customers with access to a variety of points of view," noting that "all retailers make decisions about which selection they choose to offer."