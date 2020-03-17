Amazon bans, then reinstalls Hitler's "Mein Kampf,quot;

SAN FRANCISCO – Amazon quietly banned Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf,quot; manifesto late last week, as part of his accelerated efforts to remove Nazis and other hate-filled materials from his bookstore, before quickly reverting.
The retailer, which controls the majority of the book market in the United States, is caught between two lawsuits that cannot be settled. Amazon is under pressure to keep hate literature off its vast platform at a time when extremist impulses seem to increase. But the company does not want to be seen as the arbiter of what people can read, which is traditionally the hallmark of repressive regimes.
Booksellers selling on Amazon say the retailer doesn't have a consistent philosophy about what it decides to ban, and appears to be largely guided by public complaints. In the past 18 months, he has dropped books by Nazis, the Nation of Islam, and American neo-Nazis David Duke and George Lincoln Rockwell. But it has also allowed many equally offensive books to continue to be sold.
An Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement Tuesday that the platform provides "customers with access to a variety of points of view," noting that "all retailers make decisions about which selection they choose to offer."
"Mein Kampf,quot; was first issued in Germany in 1925 and is the fundamental text of Nazism. Amazon released the Houghton Mifflin edition of "Mein Kampf,quot; on Friday, continuously available in the United States since 1943.
"We cannot offer this book for sale," the retailer told booksellers who had been selling the title, according to emails reviewed by The New York Times.
After disappearing for a few days, "Mein Kampf,quot; is Once again it is sold directly by Amazon. But second-hand copies and those from third-party merchants appear to be prohibited, a distinction sellers said made no sense.
But at Amazon's largely independent independent AbeBooks subsidiary, hundreds of new and used copies of "Mein Kampf,quot; are available.
"It's ridiculous how the world's biggest e-commerce company has such lousy control of its platforms," said Scott Brown, a California bookseller who sells on Amazon. "They somehow cannot avoid the price increase and cannot prevent people from selling counterfeit products and cannot, or do not want to, effectively implement a Nazi ban."
For years, Amazon adopted the attitude that it would sell even the most objectionable books. Nazi books got a following and racked up good reviews. That led to an increase in sales and prominence on the platform, which in turn led to an increase in demands from Holocaust memorial associations and other groups to discard the books.
Amazon has also been under pressure for how it represents the Nazis. In February, The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Monument criticized "Hunters," an Amazon series depicting a deadly game of human chess in a concentration camp. The monument said the fictional scene "welcomes future deniers." The creator of the drama, David Weil, replied that he used fiction because he did not want to trivialize reality.
Amazon also banned last week all editions of "The International Jew," the anti-Semitic propaganda published by automaker Henry Ford in the early 1920s, as well as editions of "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion," the famous fabrication of the early 20th century that describes a plan for Jewish domination.
Karen Pollock of the Holocaust Educational Trust, a group that works with students, schools and communities in Britain, said Amazon should go further. He welcomed the fall of "Mein Kampf,quot; but tweeted that "surely @Amazon UK Should they also remove Himmler's, Goebbels, and Rosenberg's books?
At an Amazon sellers forum dedicated to the topic, many merchants expressed concern about the retailer's latest actions.
"When companies decide what you can and cannot read," wrote one, "the population is in trouble."
Another said the wrong books were being thrown away.
"What I'd really like to see you ban are the books that are really hurting people, like,quot; Stop seeing your doctor and cure your cancer NATURALLY. "
Maybe it was the attention, or maybe "Mein Kampf,quot; is something people want to read as they crouch across the country, but their Amazon sales range rose to 3,115 on Tuesday from about 50,000 a few weeks ago.
