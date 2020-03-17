Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys agree to 5-year, $ 100 million deal – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to strike a deal with star catcher Amari Cooper on a five-year, $ 100 million contract.

That keeps the four-time Pro Bowl receiver in Dallas during the 2024 season, a source tells Up News Info Sports: ESPN's Adam Schefter, the first to report.

%MINIFYHTML49a893b35b9c11d50a09533c5c0f479011% %MINIFYHTML49a893b35b9c11d50a09533c5c0f479012%

Signing Cooper was paramount after being forced to apply the exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott before the NFL tag deadline, Up News Info Sports reported Monday night.

Earlier that day, the Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott, which secures the rights to the 26-year-old and prevents another team from negotiating with him.