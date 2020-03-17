Amari Cooper agrees a $ 100 million, five-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys | NFL news





Amari Cooper stays with the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys retained their two key offensive free agents on Monday, reportedly agreeing to a deal with wide receiver Amari Cooper after placing the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott.

Multiple media reported that Cooper landed a five-year, $ 100 million contract. You are guaranteed at least $ 60 million, according to ESPN.com Y NFL.com.

CowboysSI.com He reported that Cooper turned down more lucrative offers from other teams. Still, the $ 20 million average annual deal value leaves him at the Julio Fallas level of the Atlanta Falcons as the highest among wide receivers.

Cooper, 25, has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in four of his five NFL seasons.

Last year, he posted career highs of 1,189 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while making 79 catches.

He arrived in Dallas mid-season in 2018 after an exchange that saw Dallas send the then Oakland Raiders a 2019 first-round pick.

Cooper, a first-round pick for the Raiders (fourth overall) outside Alabama in 2015, has appeared in 77 of the possible 80 NFL games, making 72 starts. He has been selected for the Pro Bowl four times.

The Cowboys placed their franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott

Earlier Monday, Prescott became the only NFL player to receive the exclusive franchise tag, putting him in line for a one-year salary of about $ 33 million.

He reportedly rejected a three-year, $ 105 million offer that, when the bonuses are included, could have exceeded the total annual average value of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ($ 35 million).

The Miami Dolphins are poised to make Byron Jones the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

The Cowboys are poised to lose one of their key defensive free agents.

Byron Jones has agreed to a five-year contract worth more than $ 76.5 million with the Miami Dolphins, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Jones has had only two career interceptions and none since 2017, but he has missed just one game in his five NFL seasons, all with Dallas. He was chosen in the first round by the Cowboys in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in 2018.