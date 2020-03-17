Amanda Bynes is pregnant with her first child

Amanda Bynes she is pregnant with her first child, E! The news has confirmed.

Her fiance Paul Michael He shared the happy news on Tuesday, March 17. She took to Instagram to share an ultrasound of her baby, captioning the photo, "Baby in process."

The former actress also turned to her own personal Instagram account to share the exciting news: "Baby on Board!" Bynes captioned her ultrasound photo.

A source also tells E! News: "It's true, Amanda is pregnant. She arrives very, very early. Her parents know it."

The news of her pregnancy comes almost a week after Bynes and her three-week-old fiancé had canceled their engagement and then turned it back on. "My love," the former actress captioned a selfie of her and her boyfriend earlier this month.

Before this PDA show on social media, Bynes had completely removed all evidence of his relationship with her and her partner from social media.

She announced that she was engaged on Valentine's Day. However, a source shared with E! The news that the possibility of Bynes and Michael legally binding the note seemed "unlikely."