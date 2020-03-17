Amanda Bynes and fiance Paul Michael delete surprise pregnancy announcement

%MINIFYHTML185879a4a3c920c8214534269f888b0111% %MINIFYHTML185879a4a3c920c8214534269f888b0112%

The star of & # 39; What a Girl wants & # 39; and her fiancé Paul Michael announce that they are expecting their first child together by sharing an ultrasound image, but delete the posts soon after.

Amanda Bynes He had another surprise announcement, several weeks after she revealed her engagement to Paul Michael after a whirlwind of romance. The actress shared the happy news on Tuesday, March 17 through her Instagram page.

By posting a photo of an ultrasound, the "Easy one"Star wrote in the caption:" Baby on board! "Her fiancé confirmed that he is the father of Amanda's baby when he posted on his own page," Baby in Progress, "along with his old selfie and sonogram photo.

The couple does not release further details of Amanda's pregnancy, including how far along she is with the pregnancy. Interestingly, the pregnancy announcement has now been removed from the pages of Amanda and Paul.

Meanwhile, a source tells E! News that baby news is "true". The source confirms: "Amanda is pregnant. She is very, very early. Her parents know it."

Earlier in the day, Amanda was seen at an OBGYN office in Los Angeles, accompanied by a friend. The two ladies were reportedly "chatting about what to expect" while they were in the waiting room. "She seemed excited," a source tells Us Weekly, noting that her fiance Paul was not with her during the doctor's appointment. "She was dressed casually and kept a low profile. The lobby was fairly empty, so no one bothered her."

The baby pump is the latest surprise from Amanda and Paul, who announced their engagement on Valentine's Day after dating for two or three months. A source told E! News at the time the parents of the 33-year-old woman did not approve of their engagement. "Amanda's parents are fully aware of their commitment and are not currently approving Amanda to legally marry under guardianship," the source said.

Three weeks later, they broke off their engagement, only to reconcile soon after. Paul also said the split news was fake, claiming that his Instagram accounts were hacked.