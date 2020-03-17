Alphabet, the parent of Google, shared YouTube's revenue after US securities regulators.

%MINIFYHTML8385205f6bca97136183f4cd1e9c0d5a11% %MINIFYHTML8385205f6bca97136183f4cd1e9c0d5a12%

Alphabet Inc began revealing revenue for its YouTube video service this year after US securities regulators. USA They asked Google's parent company to provide more "quantitative and qualitative,quot; data on the business, according to documents released this week.

Alphabet chief accounting officer Amie Thuener O & # 39; Toole wrote to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20 saying that in response to comment from SEC staff, "We will separately disclose the earnings of YouTube advertising "even though,quot; there have been no significant changes to our advertising business, "according to a regulatory filing.

The letter followed a comment from the SEC's corporate finance division last October, asking the company to review its quarterly filings to provide more detailed information on key business units, according to another filing.

"We note that YouTube, mobile search, and desktop search have experienced different growth and monetization rates and enjoy different margins," wrote SEC staff. "As such, they represent significant subdivisions or components of Google's property income that should be discussed separately to allow investors to see the company through management's eyes."

The SEC declined to comment on the filings Monday.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the December 20 letter, Thuener O & # 39; Toole also wrote that Alphabet would also reveal Google Cloud revenue growth "although we do not believe it is currently a mandatory disclosure."

Offering detailed YouTube and cloud data for the first time last month, Alphabet said YouTube advertising revenue grew 31% in the fourth quarter compared to last year and the cloud business grew 53%.

Thuener O & # 39; Toole's letter said separating ad revenue from mobile devices or desktops was not considered significant by the company because it generally does not sell ads by device type.

