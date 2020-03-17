All the stars that perform concerts at home that you can see from your sofa

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The stars are bringing you their songs.
In the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic, famous artists have had to cancel their scheduled shows to avoid group gatherings and further spread of the virus. To offset the cancellations, or simply to boost morale, some stars have turned to social media to entertain their fans from afar with home-produced shows, including the Grammy-winning country singer. Keith Urban Y ColdplayLeader Chris Martin.
On Monday, Urban went to Instagram Live with a half-hour show with a very special cameo: his wife from the A list.
During the set, Nicole Kidman He appeared to lend some dance moves to the show, particularly as Urban performed his hit, "The Fighter." The Oscar winner did not go unnoticed. "Awesome, hello Nicole," read one comment.
Kidman also loved to join. "I loved being able to sing and dance with all of you," she wrote on Instagram. "You can see Keith's home concert on his page all day at @KeithUrban xx."
Meanwhile, Martin played the piano and guitar solo while serenading fans around the world with acoustic versions of his hits.
Now, as fans adjust to life while distancing themselves socially, thanks to these stars, the next few days will at least be filled with free live music.
%MINIFYHTMLef9a9dc48355bf6169ee7a188762afb613%