All the stars that perform concerts at home that you can see from your sofa

The stars are bringing you their songs.

%MINIFYHTMLef9a9dc48355bf6169ee7a188762afb611% %MINIFYHTMLef9a9dc48355bf6169ee7a188762afb612%

In the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic, famous artists have had to cancel their scheduled shows to avoid group gatherings and further spread of the virus. To offset the cancellations, or simply to boost morale, some stars have turned to social media to entertain their fans from afar with home-produced shows, including the Grammy-winning country singer. Keith Urban Y ColdplayLeader Chris Martin.

On Monday, Urban went to Instagram Live with a half-hour show with a very special cameo: his wife from the A list.

During the set, Nicole Kidman He appeared to lend some dance moves to the show, particularly as Urban performed his hit, "The Fighter." The Oscar winner did not go unnoticed. "Awesome, hello Nicole," read one comment.