Alexis Skyy's video at a host club has fans criticizing her

%MINIFYHTML0e3884166ef5734c21a188466eaa204311% %MINIFYHTML0e3884166ef5734c21a188466eaa204312%

Alexis Skyy had a recent event at a club, but did not want to skip it. As many fans said, she seems to be doing her best to secure the bag, so this is what she did this time.

Check out the clip with Alexis below:

%MINIFYHTML0e3884166ef5734c21a188466eaa204313% %MINIFYHTML0e3884166ef5734c21a188466eaa204314%

Someone said, "When you want to stay safe, but you also want people to see your outfit," and another follower exclaimed, "I'm sooooo dead!"

%MINIFYHTML0e3884166ef5734c21a188466eaa204315% %MINIFYHTML0e3884166ef5734c21a188466eaa204316%

A follower noticed: ‘While brushing his hair close to his face with possibly contaminated gloves. Hahaha … well sister, "said someone else:" she had a sick child and that's how she makes money. You all can relax this time. "

Someone else posted, "If I weren't playing, I would have kept it all along."

One commenter said the following: ‘If you felt like you had to wear that outside, why go to a club full of people who didn't take your level of safety precautions and proceed to take it off? She is stupid and people follow her. "

One person said "Just because you're beautiful doesn't mean you're a brain," and another follower posted this: "Girl, sit down and do any damn thing now,quot; pretty brainless. "

Someone else said, "What's the point if you're going to touch your gloves after inadequate growth?"

In other news, Alexis wanted to enthuse her fans and shared an ad on her social media account.

But the answer he received was not exactly what he was probably looking for. He was announcing to his fans that he will participate in a public event.

Ad

People are scared because she said before that she didn't feel so good and, as expected, everyone went wild with panic and said that maybe she has the coronavirus.



Post views:

0 0