Alexis Skyy wears a Hazmat suit to go to the club, but takes it off once inside

People who watch a video of the reality star taking off her hazardous materials suit inside a nightclub can't help but feel confused due to the fact that she chooses to dispose of her suit in a crowded place.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are forced to quarantine their homes to help prevent the disease from spreading further. But Alexis Skyy She apparently refuses to do that and even goes to a nightclub despite the warning, though she makes sure the virus doesn't affect her.

In a video that has been circulating online, the "Love and Hip Hop: New York"The star was seen arriving at a nightclub in a hazardous materials suit. However, once she reached the center part of the stage, she decided to take it off to reveal a white mini dress with a cut on the stomach part.

People who watched the video couldn't help but feel bewildered due to the fact that Alexis decided to take off the suit in a crowded place instead of wearing it. "Yes, take off your protection once you're IN the germ-filled place," one said sarcastically. "This was the result of a lack of education," commented another.

"Then you take off your protection in a crowded club," someone said, along with several thinking emojis. "If I wasn't playing, I would have kept it all the time," another intervened.

There was a person who could not believe what he was seeing, and said: "What is the point if you touch yourself with the gloves after having stopped growing incorrectly"? Meanwhile, someone said, "He should have stayed home as if someone at the club couldn't have it … that was stupid and it wasn't necessary."

More than 188,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in more than 160 countries and territories, resulting in more than 7,500 deaths and around 80,000 recoveries. Regions affected by major outbreaks include Mainland China, Europe, Iran, and South Korea.