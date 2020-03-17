Alexis Skyy tweets about Karlie Redd's ex-boyfriend

Roommates, Alexis Skyy had all the time in the world today after she went on Twitter and pulled receipts for Karlie's ex-man! So here is the tea, in a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta it was discovered that Alexis and Karlie had more in common than we thought. Apparently Alexis is very familiar with Karlie's ex (who we know as "Arkansas Mo,quot;). If you didn't know, he proposed to Karlie and she was actually preparing to have a child with him. See Mo below:

But before Mo asked Karlie the question, it seems like he was supposedly trying to get to Alexis and he was SEDIENTE, at least that's Alexis's version of events. On twitter, the sis released about 8 scathing tweets that followed Mo and break down exactly what happened in his "situation,quot;. In the tweets, she said that Mo allegedly spent close to $ 100k just trying to woo her, he even said that he proposed to her FIRST, and offered the same ring to Karlie just 3 weeks after Alexis rejected him.

Here are his tweets, see below:

Mo has yet to respond to any of the allegations and neither has Karlie. Alexis Skyy has had a pretty hectic week, given that she was ONLY at a host club with her nemesis Ari Fletcher. His twitter meat is not the only thing he has been taking seriously, amid fear of the coronavirus, he has not diminished his reserves, BUT he has taken the necessary precautions to stay safe. And that includes, wearing a full hazardous materials suit at the club!

Another week, another drama! Do you think Alexis was spilling that Lipton tea? Let us know!