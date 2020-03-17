Alex Hales self-isolates after experiencing coronavirus symptoms | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML0ff9dc8e222a006ae703f5950df75d3611% %MINIFYHTML0ff9dc8e222a006ae703f5950df75d3612%





Alex Hales had been playing for the Karachi Kings on PSL

Alex Hales is self-isolating in the UK after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

The former England hitter showed symptoms after flying home from Pakistan, where he had been playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 competition.

As a result, the Pakistan Cricket Board postponed PSL 2020 on Tuesday, the day of the semifinals.

Matches between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, and Karachi Kings against Lahore Qalandars, will be rescheduled.

Quetta Gladiators won the PSL in 2019

Salman Iqbal, owner of the Karachi Kings, said ESPNcricinfo"I have been asking for it to be postponed for the past two days, since we (PSL) were the only cricket. But, anyway, it is a very good decision by the franchise owners and the PCB administration,quot; .

Former Pakistani captain-turned-broadcast broadcaster Ramiz Raja told reporters: "It is an unfortunate scenario. In the end a good and correct decision was made. The news is coming, you will know more.

"Alex Hales has developed some symptoms and testing is underway. We, the broadcasters and commentators, will also be testing in the next two hours."