Alamo Drafthouse, Cineplex Odeon and Landmark Cinemas Shutdown: Coronavirus – Deadline

According to sources, the number of movie theaters closing in the US today. USA And Canada went from around 200 this morning to over 3,000 places tonight.

Alamo Drafthouse has just closed all its corporate sites and all franchise-owned locations in Winchester, VA. Over the weekend, they had already turned off the lights at their Yonkers, NY and Brooklyn, NY sites. Alamo made the news public to attendees in an online message today titled “Goodbye for now. We will return ", in which the chain exclaimed:" This news, this situation, is devastating. "

"To try to help as many staff members as possible, we are working with the Emergency Assistance Foundation to expand and streamline our Alamo Family Fund to respond to the growing need for emergency assistance from those affected. Alamo Drafthouse, through the AlamoGives initiative, has committed up to $ 2 million for this relief fund, "the Alamo online statement read.

Canada's main cinematic arteries, Cineplex Odeon and Landmark Cinemas are also closed; The entire Canadian market generally delivers around 9% to the national box office. Cineplex Odeon chief Ellis Jacob today released a statement that the 165 locations will be closed until April 2.

Theaters are closing so fast that distribution executives can't keep track.

Today, the second largest chain in the US. US / Canada, Regal Cinemas exclusively told Deadline that they would be turned off on 7,155 screens in 542 theaters in 42 states starting Tuesday until further notice. Moments ago, the United States-based chain of artworks Landmark Theaters said it would temporarily close the 49 locations for precautionary reasons starting tonight.

Following the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, and the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, who closed all cinemas, bars, gyms, etc., many local ordinances across the country have taken their leads. Theaters are currently locked in Ohio, Colorado, Washington, Michigan, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Louisiana.

I heard that AMC largely maintains the line by competing to stay open in any city that allows them.

Today, Universal, anticipating the great sample of closings, decided to make its current theatrical releases:The invisible man, the hunt and focus functions " Emma–Available on-demand at home for $ 19.99 each. Trolls World Tour, its theatrical premiere of the Easter weekend on April 10 will also be available in homes.

Below is the message, along with a nice video, left by Alamo Drafthouse to its inhabitants:

We are deeply saddened to announce that all Alamo Drafthouse Cinema corporate-owned locations, and all but one * franchise-owned locations are now closed until further notice. All shows have been canceled and all tickets will be refunded.

This news, this situation, is devastating.

When we reopen after this unprecedented and undefined parenthesis, it will be in a dramatically altered world and in an industry that has been shaken to its core. Over the next few days and weeks we will keep in close contact with our teams, vendors, and colleagues about what these closings mean and what we plan to do next.

This has already been a difficult time for our entire team: servers, kitchen staff, waiters, projectors, janitorial staff, managers, all of whom make Alamo Drafthouse what it is. To try to help as many staff members as possible, we are working with the Emergency Assistance Foundation to expand and streamline our Alamo Family Fund to respond to the growing need for emergency assistance from those affected. Alamo Drafthouse, through the AlamoGives initiative, has committed up to $ 2 million for this relief fund. We will have more information on this very soon.

To our guests, colleagues and friends: we wish you the best and look forward to serving you again soon. Thank you. We will meet again.