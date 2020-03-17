After calling the coronavirus panic "dumb," Elon Musk now says it's harmful in a leaked note: BGR

%MINIFYHTML93537376fdd7d748319217bb05ee52a311% %MINIFYHTML93537376fdd7d748319217bb05ee52a312%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the coronavirus panic is more damaging than the virus itself.

In a recently leaked memo to employees, Musk said employees can choose to stay home if they are a little sick or uncomfortable with the possibility of contracting the virus.

The Tesla factory in Fremont will remain open as it has been considered an "essential business,quot;.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, several high-profile companies, from Apple to Nike, recently decided to close most of their stores to help limit the spread of the virus even further. In addition, several of the main cities of the EE. USA They have enacted bans that essentially prevent bars, restaurants, and other public establishments from operating in any capacity. Without a doubt, the coronavirus has impacted and will continue to impact the way in which most people carry out their daily lives. And underscoring the severity of the virus, it is worth noting that the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic six days ago.

As everyone continues to worry about the coronavirus, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, oddly, remains convinced that the global response to the coronavirus is somewhat overblown.

%MINIFYHTML93537376fdd7d748319217bb05ee52a313% %MINIFYHTML93537376fdd7d748319217bb05ee52a314%

"The coronavirus panic is silly," Musk tweeted on March 6. Predictably, Musk's callousness continued to criticize medical professionals and the general public.

%MINIFYHTML93537376fdd7d748319217bb05ee52a315% %MINIFYHTML93537376fdd7d748319217bb05ee52a316%

A little over a week later, Musk doesn't seem to be taking the coronavirus much more seriously.

In an email, Musk recently sent out all Tesla employees and got ElectrekMusk said that too many medical resources are being diverted to combat the epidemic and that the panic resulting from the virus is actually much more damaging than the virus itself.

Still, Musk told Tesla employees that they don't have to go to work if they are "a little sick,quot; or uncomfortable with the idea of ​​going to work.

Musk's email says in part:

Many rumors are circulating, but as far as we know, no one at Tesla (more than 56,000 people) has tested positive for COVID-19. I will inform you immediately if anything changes. My honest opinion is that the damage caused by the coronavirus panic far exceeds that of the virus itself. If there is a massive redirection of medical resources out of proportion to the danger, it will result in less care being available to those with critical medical needs, which does not serve the greater good. … My best guess, for what it's worth, according to the latest data from the Center for Disease Control, is that confirmed cases of COVID-19 (this specific form of the common cold) will not exceed 0.1% of the US population. USA

Incidentally, it is unclear whether employees who choose to stay home will be paid. Musk, meanwhile, made sure to tell the employees that he will go to work himself.

In a related note, Tesla's Fremont factory, which has approximately 10,000 employees, will remain operational for the time being as Alameda County declared Tesla to be an "essential,quot; business.

Image Source: Ena / AP / REX / Shutterstock