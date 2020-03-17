Africa prepares for coronavirus, but slowly

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso – Bicycle and motorcycle commuters passed through traffic in this West African city wearing face masks to protect their lungs, but not against the coronavirus. They were protecting themselves from the fine dust blowing from the Sahara.

Widespread panic over the coronavirus has yet to reach this country and many others in Africa, even as the pandemic spread through China, and now Europe and the United States.

%MINIFYHTMLba45a4009cc192ede6ed7d924fec9f3311% %MINIFYHTMLba45a4009cc192ede6ed7d924fec9f3312%

Sub-Saharan Africa has not been affected as early or as affected by the coronavirus, despite predictions by many experts who warned that high traffic between the mainland and China, where the outbreak began, would trigger the infection in Africa. Instead, it was mainly people from Europe and North America who brought the virus to Africa.

The first two cases in Burkina Faso were a team of megachurch pastors, local celebrities, who contracted the virus after attending a Lenten prayer conference in France. Of the 20 cases now confirmed in Burkina Faso, two are members of the couple's megachurch, and both are from France.