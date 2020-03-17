Africa prepares for coronavirus, but slowly

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso – Bicycle and motorcycle commuters passed through traffic in this West African city wearing face masks to protect their lungs, but not against the coronavirus. They were protecting themselves from the fine dust blowing from the Sahara.
Widespread panic over the coronavirus has yet to reach this country and many others in Africa, even as the pandemic spread through China, and now Europe and the United States.
Sub-Saharan Africa has not been affected as early or as affected by the coronavirus, despite predictions by many experts who warned that high traffic between the mainland and China, where the outbreak began, would trigger the infection in Africa. Instead, it was mainly people from Europe and North America who brought the virus to Africa.
The first two cases in Burkina Faso were a team of megachurch pastors, local celebrities, who contracted the virus after attending a Lenten prayer conference in France. Of the 20 cases now confirmed in Burkina Faso, two are members of the couple's megachurch, and both are from France.
Several African nations, including Uganda, Ghana, Kenya, South Sudan and South Africa, the sub-Saharan country with the most cases, recently imposed travel bans on swaths of Europe and the United States, countries that for years have set strict limits on Africans entering their borders.
But some experts said people across the continent had not yet taken the threat of the coronavirus seriously enough, despite African presidents having begun to announce strict measures to try to prevent its spread.
"That is the danger that concerns me. We cannot wait for what happened in China to repeat itself," said Oyewale Tomori, a professor of virology and former president of the Nigerian Academy of Sciences.
As the number of cases on the continent has slowly increased, reaching More than 410 in 30 countries On Tuesday, some African leaders tried to prepare their countries to prevent the spread of the virus. Senegal banned public gatherings, including religious ones. South Africa declared a national disaster and closed half of its borders. Libya closed its airspace.
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia videos posted on social media of themselves washing their hands and challenging others to do the same.
In Burkina Faso, the government closed schools and universities and banned public gatherings, but randomly enforced the measure and did not apply it to religious gatherings.
The famous shepherds, Mamadou and Hortense Karambiri, and their health were the talk of casual open-air restaurants and mango tree-shaded drinking spots dotting Ouagadougou, a sprawling and sociable city. The couple run a 12,000-member church and had held a service before showing symptoms. But the country is not in panic mode. Not yet.
On Friday, more than 5,000 people gathered to pray at the Ouagadougou Grand Mosque, where men in facial masks and latex gloves pumped disinfectant and soap into the hands of those in attendance.
On Sunday, services at Karambiris megachurch, the Bethel Israel Tabernacle, were canceled and the streets around it were deserted.
But in other parts of the capital, thousands of men and women put on the best of Sunday, got on their motorcycles and headed to church.
The faithful who come to the Assemblies of God central church lower their tambourines to have their hands splashed with disinfectant. The air conditioning was off and the windows open. The communion was canceled.
"Don't give in to panic, don't give in to fear," the Rev. Jean-Baptiste Rouamba told his congregation, after a special announcement about washing hands, coughing elbows instead of hands, and avoiding contact with sick people. "Fear is another type of illness."
After the services, he said in an interview at his church door that he would cancel worship services if the government ordered it. But he said his services had been more popular than ever since the outbreak, attracting more than 2,000 people.
He said that if things got worse, he would hold two Sunday services instead of one so that people could sit with a seat between them. Choir practice, Bible study groups, and morning prayers were to continue as usual. But he said he was taking the threat of the coronavirus very seriously.
"If he caught the Karambiri couple, no one is safe," he said, putting his hand on the shoulder of a young congregation who was wearing an airplane mask over his mouth.
It has not gone unnoticed on the continent that the preponderance of cases originated in Europe and the United States. Last week, after Kenya announced that the country's first case of coronavirus was a woman who had traveled from the United States through London to Nairobi, rumors began to circulate on social media that Africans are immune to the virus.
"I would like to discredit that notion," said Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya's minister of health, at a press conference "The lady is African, like you and me,quot;.
Some warn that it is only a matter of time, and that if it reaches crowded residential areas of cities like Kinshasa, Lagos and Addis Ababa, the results will be disastrous.
Many African countries established public health institutions in the wake of the Ebola outbreak that started in West Africa in 2013, and the African Union established the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa across the continent, which coordinates the fight against disease outbreaks.
"The Ebola outbreak was a wake-up call for the entire continent that our public health systems and health systems in general were weak," said Dr. John Nkengasong, director of Africa C.D.C.
However, the continent's public health systems have never been well funded, and experts warned that this vulnerability, coupled with crowded conditions and poor sanitation in cities, and unpredictable movement of populations, could cause outbreaks are impossible to control.
"I don't think, if we have a large influx of people with the virus, we can cope," said Dr. Tomori.
However, in Ouagadougou in the last days, life continued almost exactly as usual. Photographers pushed a host of wedding parties in front of Ouagadougou's most elegant pool. Strawberry hawkers hobnobbed for the best position to sell their wares on car windows.
More than 500 men gathered in Samandin, a neighborhood in the capital city, on Saturday for the inauguration of a new local crime-fighting group. Seeking shade in the 104-degree heat, they sat together on plastic chairs under tarps for more than three hours. There were no hand washing facilities, hand sanitizers, or disposable masks.
The ceremony was chaired by Samandin's Malgré-Naaba, a traditional chief, who renounced his personal name when he assumed office.
"I think we can handle it if we practice the correct behavior," he said. Then he warmly shook hands with a dozen supplicants.
Malgré-Naaba acknowledged that the government had banned such meetings, but said the event was an exceptional case.
"This was planned in advance," he said. "But the coronavirus, that was not the case."
Abdi Latif Dahir contributed reports from Nairobi and Kampala, Simon Marks from Addis Ababa and Finbarr O’Reilly from Ouagadougou.
