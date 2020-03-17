Accidents, slippery conditions as snow growls traffic on I-80 in Sierra – Up News Info San Francisco

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Another round of snow snarled traffic with more than a dozen accidents on slippery roads in Reno and triggered chain checks on I-80 in the Sierra.

At least 18 traffic accidents were reported Tuesday during the morning trip to Reno-Sparks, where several inches of snow fell.

No serious injuries were reported.

The chains were mandatory with few exceptions for a 55-mile stretch of I-80 from the California-Nevada line west of Reno over the top of Donner Pass in California.

Ten inches of new snow were reported Tuesday in the mountains north of Reno, near Susanville, California, where they have fallen about 3 feet since Saturday.

