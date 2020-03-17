Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for Shweta Bachchan is hilarious

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan are the children of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The Bachchan family is very close and we have seen it several times over the years. Whether it's festivals, birthdays, or big events, the family loves to celebrate together and we love that about them. Today is Shweta Bachchan's birthday and she would prefer that it was impossible for her brother Abhishek not to pour love on her today.

On his 46th birthday, Abhishek took to Instagram to share a photo of his sister along with his parents Amitabh and Jaya, the happy couple is seen posing with little children in their arms and we can't get enough of this lovely family photo. Abhishek captioned the image as: “Happy birthday Shwetdi! Have the best year, evidence that they have tried to be fashionistas since childhood … The dress !!! Wow! "Well that's a good way to give some love and pull someone's leg at the same time.