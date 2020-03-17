ABC News, Telemundo launch new news programs Monday through Friday about coronavirus – Deadline

UPDATED with comments from the FCC

ABC, NBC and Telemundo announced a special weekday coverage focused on the coronavirus, while Federal Communications Commission President Ajit Pai thanked broadcasters for their efforts to educate the public about the pandemic.

Pai yesterday held a conference call with radio and television stations and broadcaster business associations to thank the broadcasters and discuss additional ways that broadcasters can help Americans stay safe and informed.

"I am grateful for the steps that broadcasters are taking," Pai said. "In the future, I called on them to broadcast public service announcements with leading entertainment and sports personalities, and local news anchors asking Americans to practice the social distancing it takes to combat this pandemic. We need this vital message to be delivered by Americans who are familiar with different segments of our society, and broadcasters are in an ideal position for the task. "

Pandemic: what you need to know, anchored by Amy Robach, will air Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. temporarily instead of GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke on ABC and at 4 pm ET on ABC News Live. Robach, starting Wednesday, will address the widespread problems caused by the global pandemic and offer solutions to those who are adapting to a new way of life. ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will review the health and safety guidelines. The show starts on Wednesday.

NBC News to Stream Live Primetime Special NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic, presented by Lester Holt on Thursday, March 19 at 10 p.m. ET through NBC, MSNBC, the NBC News NOW broadcast service and Telemundo Digital.

Noticias Telemundo will air Coronavirus: A Country on Alert (Coronavirus: a nation on alert), new national newscast from Monday to Friday starting at 11:35 p.m. ET. Organized by Telemundo presenter Julio Vaqueiro, the program will focus on the latest developments regarding the coronavirus and its impact on the Latino community.

ABC's special program will feature live guests and information to help families navigate homeschooling, how to talk to their children at home about the crisis, mental health, conversations with workers based on service and corporate CEOs, good stories in communities and neighbors that help each other myths and debunk and misinformation spread online.

"Pandemic: What You Need to Know" is produced by ABC News Live, the network's news broadcast network. Katie den Daas is Executive Producer of ABC News Live's special event coverage, and Cat McKenzie is Senior Producer. Justin Dial is a senior executive producer for ABC News Live.

Telemundo said its new nightly newscast reaffirms its "continued commitment to providing the Latino audience with the most complete and credible information they need to make decisions every day."

"We want to help our community understand the effects of this emergency and, instead of living in fear, be able to make informed decisions about their health," said Luis Fernández, president of Noticias Telemundo.

Telemundo said that its Titulares y Más from Telemundo Deportes, a popular sports studio show hosted by Ana Jurka and Karim Mendiburu, will now air on their new schedule at midnight during the week.

Earlier today, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, CMT and VH1 announced new public service announcements in collaboration with the Ad Council for #AloneTogether as part of a national campaign to promote safety and unity in the coronavirus era.