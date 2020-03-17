AA Pilots, Flight Attendant Unions Share Concerns, Welcome Feds Help Amid Flight Cuts – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML1c5377f8538a245a9551fa5102c7563611% %MINIFYHTML1c5377f8538a245a9551fa5102c7563612%

– Associations representing tens of thousands of American Airlines pilots and flight attendants welcomed federal aid on Tuesday, as the COVID-19 virus caused severe reductions in passengers flying on commercial airlines.

The airlines have requested $ 50 billion in assistance from the federal government, and during a briefing at the White House on Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump said he wanted to help.

"With this invisible enemy, we don't want airlines to shut down, we don't want people to lose their jobs or have no money to live," he said.

Lori Bassani, President of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, or APFA, said: "This is unlike anything we've seen."

During the White House briefing, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the situation was "worse than September 11 for the airline industry."

Bassani, whose union represents 28,000 flight attendants at American, said the airlines need government help.

"That's for sure. I know they asked for it after 9/11 as well. We are in more dire circumstances than that. Of course, we supported financial support for airlines during these dire crises."

Dennis Tajer, a 737 Captain for Americans is also a spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association representing 15,000 pilots for Americans.

He said: "We are very happy to hear from the President, he spoke yesterday and again today, affirming the importance of the airline industry. He will be critical, not only to overcome this, but to get it back."

Both Tajer and Bassani praised the airline's management for working well with their associations.

She said they are doing everything possible to avoid permits and layoffs.

On Tuesday afternoon, American announced that it offered voluntary and unpaid leave and early retirement for most union groups.

Bassani said: "We should know in a week how many people will take those flexible sheets and extended and long-term sheets.

and probably even leave the company early. "

She said they have also negotiated salary protections above what is in their contracts.

In addition to paying and leaving, Bassani flight attendants said they are also concerned about his health.

The airline has provided masks, gloves, and wipes, but it only has plenty for everyone. "It has been very difficult to get the amount of masks and gloves we need. What we have, American has bought for us. But we do not have enough and we need some help for that."

American Airlines told flight attendants Tuesday that the airline has been working for weeks to obtain as many sanitary wipes for flight attendants as possible and that the airline is now adding wipes to all aircraft departure centers.

American has previously announced that its international flight capacity has fallen 75% yoy between March 16 and May 6, and that its domestic capacity will decrease 20% in April and 30% in May.

Southwest Airlines has said that its available seat miles will decrease by at least 20% between April 14 and June 5.

The airline also announced that it offered voluntary leave options for employees, instituted a hiring freeze, and borrowed $ 1 billion.

Up News Info 11 contacted both unions representing Southwest Airlines stewardesses and pilots for an interview, but they were not available earlier that day.

But one area of ​​concern for the pilots union is that, given the new CDC guidelines and regulations by various cities and states, their ability to find food may be more difficult.

The airline said it is trying to help as much as possible.

As for Dennis Tajer, he said that it has been painful to see many fewer people fly, but he remains optimistic. "We are going to get through this. It may not be easy and I don't know when, but we will get out the other side of this and make it. "

