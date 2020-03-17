A woman shot in Adams County on Monday night is taken to a local hospital.

Matilda Coleman
A woman shot Monday night in Adams County was taken to a local hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting occurred at 2810 W. 62nd Ave., in an industrial area east of Federal Boulevard and north of Clear Creek.

Officers were on the scene interviewing witnesses, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators were looking for a white truck that could have been used as part of the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the sheriff's office at 303-288-1535.

