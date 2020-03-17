A New York man shows Twitter how to trick the subway during the coronavirus outbreak!

A Brooklyn man is going viral on Twitter today. He gave his followers a step-by-step tutorial on how to evade paying their subway fare, as the city faces a coronavirus outbreak.

New York City is currently under a de facto blockade. All bars, restaurants and clubs are closed. But the subways are still open.

The subway costs $ 2.75 to go up, a price that many fares are too high, especially given the current economic slowdown.

The man posted a video that shows people how to jump on the turnstile, without exposing themselves to possible germs. The video quickly went viral and has not been viewed more than 10 million times.

But before following the man, be careful!

The MTA, the entity that controls New York's subways, has been trying to crack down on crackdown on fare evasion. The subway cars are full of phrases like "We prefer your $ 2.75 fare to your $ 100 fine."

And Governor Cuomo added 500 NYPD and MTA police officers and dramatically increased police presence in the subway system.

Here is the video: