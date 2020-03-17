Home Entertainment A New York man shows Twitter how to trick the subway during...

A New York man shows Twitter how to trick the subway during the coronavirus outbreak!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A Brooklyn man is going viral on Twitter today. He gave his followers a step-by-step tutorial on how to evade paying their subway fare, as the city faces a coronavirus outbreak.

New York City is currently under a de facto blockade. All bars, restaurants and clubs are closed. But the subways are still open.

The subway costs $ 2.75 to go up, a price that many fares are too high, especially given the current economic slowdown.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©