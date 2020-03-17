A new Reno 911 clip is here just in time

Ready for the return of Reindeer 911?

Quibi is bringing back the iconic Comedy Central show when the new streaming platform launches on April 6, and now we have a first look at the show's comeback that honestly helps with a lot of stuff right now.

In the clip, which you can see below, hangs (Thomas Lennon) is trying to lead a meeting but squirrels in the ducts cut him off. He believes they are singing.

"Doesn't anyone think it sounds a bit like they're singing? Not at all?" he says, to silence.

Wiegel (Kerri Kenney-Silver) tries to back him up, but the rest of the team thinks it's time for him to take a break and head out for a spa day, which Dangle immediately sees as a ploy to "do Of mice and men"