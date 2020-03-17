A new Reno 911 clip is here just in time

Ready for the return of Reindeer 911?
Quibi is bringing back the iconic Comedy Central show when the new streaming platform launches on April 6, and now we have a first look at the show's comeback that honestly helps with a lot of stuff right now.
In the clip, which you can see below, hangs (Thomas Lennon) is trying to lead a meeting but squirrels in the ducts cut him off. He believes they are singing.
"Doesn't anyone think it sounds a bit like they're singing? Not at all?" he says, to silence.
Wiegel (Kerri Kenney-Silver) tries to back him up, but the rest of the team thinks it's time for him to take a break and head out for a spa day, which Dangle immediately sees as a ploy to "do Of mice and men"
The series returns with almost the entire original cast and creative team, including Lennon, Kenney-Silver, Robert Ben Garant, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Yarbrough Cedric, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio Y Mary Birdsong.
Per Quibi, "a critically acclaimed hit series that aired for six seasons on Comedy Central, Reno 911! Let onlookers ride a shotgun with the brave men and women of the Reno Sheriff's Department as they lay down the law and risk their lives. the Reno 911! the camera doesn't flicker, and when the bullets start flying, the Reno Sheriff's Department will be right behind you. "
Quibi is a new streaming platform for "quick bites,quot;, in 10 minute episodes designed to be viewed on your phone. Some of Hollywood's biggest names have shows in the works, including Chrissy Teigen, Zac Efron, Sophie Turner, Kevin Hart, and more.
Quibi and its content will be released on April 6.
