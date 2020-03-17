6 failed Docs tips to stay healthy during coronavirus

Drs. Paul Nassif Y Terry Dubrow to the rescue!
Everyone's favorite Botched doctors are sharing some safety tips on how to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic. Like many of you, Terry and Paul are limiting their social interactions and taking extra precautions in recent times to avoid COVID-19.
Here are some useful health tips to follow right from the E! stars:
Dr. Paul Nassif:
1. "Stay home and practice social distancing. We are cooking at home and tidying up at UberEats."
2. "Wash your hands! Avoid using too much disinfectant and focus on washing your hands. If you haven't washed your hands or if you've touched something outside of your realm, avoid touching your face."
3. "If you feel bad, stay home, take zinc pills and sleep a lot."
Dr. Terry Dubrow:
1. "Clean your cell phone! It is the potentially dirtiest disease-carrying object you have. At least 5 times a day or every time you wash your hands."
2. "Exercise more. Whatever you do to exercise, do it more. Every day if possible. The stronger you are, the stronger your resistance will be."
3. "Be mindful and grateful. Realize that we will all be fine. We are living in a time of global cooperation and we will face this viral storm like a planet facing a common enemy."
Stay safe and healthy Botched Fans!
Botched returns Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML33cfcaf0b83d19d24a2d00b3612af25817%