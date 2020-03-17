6 failed Docs tips to stay healthy during coronavirus

Drs. Paul Nassif Y Terry Dubrow to the rescue!

Everyone's favorite Botched doctors are sharing some safety tips on how to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic. Like many of you, Terry and Paul are limiting their social interactions and taking extra precautions in recent times to avoid COVID-19.

Here are some useful health tips to follow right from the E! stars:

Dr. Paul Nassif:

1. "Stay home and practice social distancing. We are cooking at home and tidying up at UberEats."

2. "Wash your hands! Avoid using too much disinfectant and focus on washing your hands. If you haven't washed your hands or if you've touched something outside of your realm, avoid touching your face."

3. "If you feel bad, stay home, take zinc pills and sleep a lot."