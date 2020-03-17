49ers agree new deal with Jimmie Ward – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (Up News Info SF) – Hours after signing defensive lineman Arik Armstead with a new long-term contract, the 49ers turned their attention to another key free agent, initiating free safety Jimmie Ward. The two sides agreed to a three-year deal that could be worth up to $ 28.5 million according to multiple reports.

Ward emerged as a key player in the San Francisco high school after moving from cornerback to safety full-time and was named a Pro Bowl substitute last season. The 30th overall pick in 2014, Ward has struggled with injuries during his time with the 49ers, missing 32 games in six seasons.

The 28-year-old made it clear after the season that staying in San Francisco was his first choice. "They (the 49ers' home office) have the advantage right now because I want to be in California. But if not, I will go to any team that wants me to play safely. That is the only way I will sign with a team. I'm a security first. "