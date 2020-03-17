4 things you need to know about Damiere Byrd

Byrd has played five seasons in the NFL, spending his 2019 season with the Arizona Cardinals. %MINIFYHTML62006d88a6a4cc97cb0d031cd4e85a6c11% %MINIFYHTML62006d88a6a4cc97cb0d031cd4e85a6c12% Here are four things you should know about Damiere Byrd.

Byrd ran on the track in addition to playing soccer in South Carolina

In his college days, Damiere Byrd was a two-sports athlete. Byrd spent his autumns playing soccer at Williams-Brice Stadium in South Carolina. During the offseason of soccer, he changed his focus to follow.

Byrd was also pretty good on the track. He has the fourth fastest 55-meter dash in South Carolina history, running 6.24 seconds in 2012. He also has the sixth fastest 60-meter dash in school history, running 6.66 seconds in 2013.

On the soccer field, Byrd caught 68 passes for 1,265 yards and 10 touchdowns during his four-year college career.

Byrd ran a 4.28 40-yard run during draft training

Byrd's time as a track runner was useful prior to the 2014 NFL Draft.

On Pro Day in South Carolina, he ran the 40-yard 4.28-second run. Prospects generally have two tries in the 40-yard run, but Byrd left the calf muscle tight on him and didn't run another.

Byrd was not in the NFL Scouting Combine that year. If he had run the 40-yard run at the Combine at the same speed he ran on his Pro Day, he would have had the second-fastest 40-yard run in his draft class. Dri Archer's 4.26 40-yard runner was the only one who was faster.

Byrd only moved one state north after his college days. The Carolina Panthers selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Byrd has experience as a returner

It's no secret that the Patriots struggled in the comeback game last season. Byrd could be a solution to that problem.

In 2017, Byrd returned seven kicks for 229 yards in eight games for the Panthers, including a 103-yard kick return touchdown, which is a Panthers franchise record.

Byrd has not been as successful with punt returns. He has only returned 12 punches in his career for 113 yards (an average of 9.4 yards per lap).

Byrd had a professional year in 2019

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Panthers, Byrd signed with the Arizona Cardinals prior to the 2019 season.

Going to Arizona ended up being a good thing for Byrd. Joining rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray in the desert, Byrd caught 32 career catches for 359 yards, along with a touchdown catch in 11 games.

More specifically, Byrd stepped up in two of the Cardinals' final three games. He had six catches for 86 yards in the team's Week 15, 38-24 win over the Browns. In the season finale, Byrd had seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in the team's 31-24 loss to the Rams.