& # 39; The Crown & # 39; continues with the filming of season 4 amid the closure of the coronavirus

Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter are reportedly still on set, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged everyone to stay home and avoid all meetings.

The producers of the real drama "The crown"They hope to complete work on the show's fourth season before the coronavirus pandemic closes the stage.

Several major productions currently filmed in England, such as "The batman","Fantastic Animals 3","The Wizard"and the new Apple TV series"Suspicion"They have been suspended in recent days, but the Netflix drama is moving forward with stars like Olivia colman, Tobias Menzies Y Helena Bonham Carter Still on set, reportedly.

The series is in its final week of filming for the upcoming fourth season.

"The Crown" is also one of the only Netflix projects to still be filmed after the heads of the streaming service announced that they had postponed filming for all productions in the United States and Canada.

The decision to continue "The Crown" comes when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the public, urging everyone to stay home and avoid all meetings.