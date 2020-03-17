& # 39; Slippery slope & # 39;: Israel criticizes the surveillance of the coronavirus | Israel News

The Israeli government began rolling out cell phone monitoring technology against the coronavirus pandemic, drawing criticism from the opposition and a rights group that called it a "dangerous precedent."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet approved the emergency regulations, which came into effect on Tuesday, which will allow the internal security service Shin Bet to take advantage of cellular data to track the movements of people infected by the virus responsible for the disease, COVID-19.

Israel, which has already severely restricted international travel and closed all sports and entertainment venues, has confirmed 324 cases of coronavirus, but there are still no deaths from the disease.

Under the new regulations, the Ministry of Health will use cellular data, commonly used for "anti-terrorist,quot; measures, to locate and alert those who have been in its vicinity.

Such cyber monitoring would normally require parliamentary ratification and judicial oversight, but Netanyahu, who announced the move on Monday, bypassed the process by invoking emergency orders.

In a separate move, the Ministry of Health issued new directives banning residents from leaving the home for "non-essential,quot; reasons and stopped overnight public transportation, tightening already stringent measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The managers added beaches and parks to a list of places, including schools, shopping malls, restaurants and theaters, that have been closed to the public.

No more than 10 people are supposed to meet.

But he said Israelis could still go to work, buy food and medicine, exercise outdoors and walk their dogs.

"Even when they leave the house for these purposes, contact between people should be limited and they should be kept two meters away," said a ministry statement.

"You should maintain social contacts through the media and not entertain friends or family unless they live in your building," he added.

The statement did not say when the new regulations would take effect and it was unclear whether the police would be applying the stricter restrictions.

The use of anti-terrorism technology to track down infected people and anyone they have come into contact with has drawn criticism from civil rights groups when Netanyahu first proposed it over the weekend.

Israeli authorities said that cyber monitoring, in effect for the next two weeks, was only intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus and would eventually be eliminated.

But the Israel Civil Rights Association called the move "a dangerous precedent and a slippery slope."

Gabi Ashkenazi, a top member of the centrist Blue and White Party, also criticized the use of emergency orders.

"It is inappropriate to approve such a measure in this way, without public and parliamentary oversight," he wrote on Twitter.

Its party leader, former General Benny Gantz, could be the next prime minister after Israel's president called him on Monday to try to form a new government after the March 2 elections, the third in a year. .

However, Justice Minister Amir Ohana dismissed the criticism.

"The concerns of those disturbed by cyber monitoring are outweighed by the threat we face," he said on Israel Radio.

Twenty new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Israel on Tuesday. In the Palestinian territories, 41 have been confirmed in the occupied West Bank, none in the Gaza Strip.

The coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has spread to nearly 150 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak as a pandemic.