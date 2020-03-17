& # 39; Cinderella & # 39; Camila Cabello enters two-week production hiatus

%MINIFYHTMLda94775d56d87fd4d83145b61d0e715c11% %MINIFYHTMLda94775d56d87fd4d83145b61d0e715c12%

& # 39; The Batman & # 39; and the third movie & # 39; Fantastic animals and where to find them & # 39; They have also suspended filming in England, joining the growing list of film and television projects affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The next adaptation of "Cinderella (2021)"It has joined the growing list of stopped film and television filming as the world tackles the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sony bosses have decided to send the cast and crew of the project, which is currently being filmed at Pinewood Studios in the UK, to a planned two-week break.

Camila Cabello stars in the movie, opposite Billy Porter.

The news comes as "The batman"and the third"Fantastic beasts and where to find them"The film was also postponed in England.

Also among the latest movie cancellations are Sylvester Stallone& # 39; s "Samaritan"which was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, and the new Apple TV thriller series"Suspicion"which recently began filming in the UK, Puerto Rico's production of"Midnight on the Switchgrass"starring Megan fox, Emile hirsch Y Bruce Willis, has also been suspended for only a week from filming.