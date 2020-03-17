2020 Olivier Awards canceled; Plan to Reveal, Honor Winners in Works – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML222cebd03b6c3413a1934d23dd1fea4f11% %MINIFYHTML222cebd03b6c3413a1934d23dd1fea4f12%

This year's edition of the UK's Olivier Theater World Awards, which had been scheduled for April 5 at London's Royal Albert Hall, has been canceled. The London Theater Society organizer made the call on Tuesday when the UK government tightened its restrictions on fighting the coronavirus.

"Following the new government advice on social distancing yesterday, and the subsequent closure of many theaters and public places, we no longer feel that it is possible to organize the ceremony we had planned to offer," SOLT said in a statement today. He said that all tickets would be refunded.

Organizers said they are working through plans "on how to properly honor and announce this year's winners, and will release more information soon."

Related story Coronavirus: List of Hollywood Events and Media Canceled or Postponed

This year's nominees for the best theater in the West End were announced on March 3. James McAvoy, Andrew Scott, Wendell Pierce, and Toby Jones were nominated for Best Actor, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Hayley Atwell, Juliet Stevenson, and Sharon D Clarke were nominated for Best Actress.

The new musical And Juliet caught nine nominations, with Trevor Nunn Fiddler on the Roof securing eight and Dear Evan Hansen Seven.

On Monday, the London Theater Society and the UK Theater said their member venues will close until further notice, including the National Theater, Shakespeare’s Globe, London Palladium, Old Vic and Royal Opera House. Olivier's home, Royal Albert Hall, previously announced it would close until further notice.

At a press conference, British Prime Minister Johnson said that people in the UK should start working from home, avoid nonessential travel, and not visit public places, including theaters and pubs.

Meanwhile, in the USA. The shows have been closed until April 13, with the Broadway League, the trade organization representing theater owners and producers, in discussions on new directions from the Centers for Disease Control demanding the postponement o cancellation for eight weeks Meetings of 50 or more people. That would double current closings.

So far, the Tony Awards at Broadway have not strayed from the June 7 date for their 74th annual Radio City Music Hall live on CBS. However, it is likely to move; All Broadway shows of the 2019-20 season had to open before April 23 to be eligible for Tony.