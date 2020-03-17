2020 Met Gala postponed on COVID-19

The 2020 Met Gala has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country and around the world.

"Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala will be postponed to a later date," wrote Vogue chief editor Anna Wintour in a letter. of May.

The decision to postpone comes just after the CDC advised the country to hold large meetings at 50 or less.

He also used to send letters to meet to get rid of President Trump, endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Like everyone else, I have been experiencing this COVID-19 crisis as a series of breakneck events, where one never knows exactly what each new day will bring. Yet, despite everything, one fact remains dogged: President Trump " wrote

"I, like many of us, have been horrified by the way they have responded to the pandemic: the optimistic and fact-free assurances that everything will be fine, the chaotic implementation of travel bans and claims of a,quot; foreign virus " narcissistic ease with which he has passed the blame on others, his dishonesty towards the American people, and worst of all, his surprising lack of empathy and compassion for those who suffer and fear. Meanwhile, his administration has been inexcusably Slow to provide evidence, and to mobilize treatment for all who need it. These weeks have been a reminder, as if we needed a reminder, that the United States must elect a new president. "