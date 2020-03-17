Home Entertainment 2020 Met Gala postponed on COVID-19

2020 Met Gala postponed on COVID-19

Bradley Lamb
The 2020 Met Gala has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country and around the world.

"Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala will be postponed to a later date," wrote Vogue chief editor Anna Wintour in a letter. of May.

The decision to postpone comes just after the CDC advised the country to hold large meetings at 50 or less.

