20 secrets about Erin Brockovich revealed

"I gave the whole city a blowjob."

20 years ago, moviegoers were stunned when their favorite romantic comedy protagonist Julia Roberts burst onto the screen in a short skirt, six-inch heels and the world's most famous bra, as well as an arsenal of F-pumps in Erin Brockovich. But just like the real-life woman he was playing, he proved to be irresistible, with the superstar getting his first Oscar.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and co-star Albert Finney as a real life lawyer Ed Masry, Erin Brockovich He follows Brockovich and Masry's fight against California's Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG,amp;E) in 1993 when he discovers that they had contaminated the water supply in the city of Hinkley while working as his paralegal.