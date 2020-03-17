20 secrets about Erin Brockovich revealed

"I gave the whole city a blowjob."
20 years ago, moviegoers were stunned when their favorite romantic comedy protagonist Julia Roberts burst onto the screen in a short skirt, six-inch heels and the world's most famous bra, as well as an arsenal of F-pumps in Erin Brockovich. But just like the real-life woman he was playing, he proved to be irresistible, with the superstar getting his first Oscar.
Directed by Steven Soderbergh and co-star Albert Finney as a real life lawyer Ed Masry, Erin Brockovich He follows Brockovich and Masry's fight against California's Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG,amp;E) in 1993 when he discovers that they had contaminated the water supply in the city of Hinkley while working as his paralegal.
Although her wit and determination (along with people who constantly underestimate the single mother of three children due to her appearance and lack of formal education), Brockovich helps the people of Hinkley town win an innovative case, and PG,amp;E was ordered. to pay an amount of $ 333 million. (the largest sum you have ever had at that time).
And when Brockovich's story was brought to the big screen, another record was broken, as Roberts earned the highest payday for any actress in film history when she took over the role.
Here are 20 secrets you may not know Erin Brockovich…