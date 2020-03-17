120,000 jobs lost by IATSE members at Hollywood production shutdown – Deadline

As the wave of interruptions in film and television production about the coronavirus pandemic begins to subside, its staggering impact on below-line workers is beginning to emerge. IATSE reported Tuesday that production suspensions related to COVID-19 have resulted in the loss of 120,000 jobs for its 150,000 members.

Studios are still formulating their response to sudden job loss for many of their crew members. Some of them have already provided two-week layoff compensation to full-time production employees, others so far have been offering little more than words of encouragement and promises that their jobs will be there when production resumes. For many below-the-line workers, their only income for the foreseeable future will be the state's accelerated unemployment benefits.

"It's everywhere," said a union source. "It depends on the employer. There is no consistent pattern, and everyone is trying to figure it out. "

"It's casual," said another. "Some programs pay two weeks severance pay at full salary, and others pay two weeks at eight hours a day, which is a reduced salary for those who normally work 60 hours a week." And some, as of now, pay nothing, which is disappointing. There is no safety net from above. "

Union leaders are concerned about the long-term impact of the closings.

"Although some of our members are paid up to two weeks after the close of their shows, due to the reality of the healthcare crisis we are facing now, productions are unlikely to resume after such a long period of time short". The leaders of the International Filmmaking Guild, IATSE Local 600, told their members today. "This problem is likely to continue for months, not weeks, and our concerns about health, benefits, and economic stability are shared by all members. Their health and safety and the well-being of their families are paramount to us. You have many questions about your benefit hours and plans' ability, both active and retired, to withstand a period of decreased contributions and an uncertain investment environment. It is important to note that both plans currently have months of reserves and are not threatened in This time. The next step will be for the MPI Trustees of Administration and Labor to meet and find methods to help plan participants, including our members. "

“To ensure the safety of our employees and their families, all of our regional offices have closed or are minimally staffed. The transition of our entire organization to working remotely is complex and will take some time to resolve, but the staff is working full time. Every action taken is aimed at reducing transmission, protecting the health care system from collapse, and giving medical professionals and researchers the time they need to identify and implement measures that reduce devastation. ”

IATSE President Matt Loeb has joined other union leaders in calling on the federal government to enact "emergency aid" for the thousands of entertainment industry workers who have found themselves out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, he called for new measures to ensure the continuity of health benefits; improve and extend unemployment, disability and workers' compensation benefits, and provide emergency paid leave for industry workers whose jobs have virtually disappeared overnight as film, television and theater productions have dwindled closed throughout the country.

"As social distancing measures are enacted and events and projects are canceled in all sectors of the entertainment industry, it becomes clear that the COVID-19 crisis requires decisive action by our federal government to support displaced entertainment workers "he said in a statement.