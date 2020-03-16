Yung Berg accused of breaking his girlfriend's nose with vicious pistol blows

%MINIFYHTMLb12659bd0e446e0d0f1d7ad21d5bf4de11% %MINIFYHTMLb12659bd0e446e0d0f1d7ad21d5bf4de12%

Instagram

The rapper and former star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; He is currently under police investigation as a suspect in a verbal dispute with his girlfriend that resulted in the suffering of & # 39; verifiable injuries & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Yung Berg He has been accused of hitting his girlfriend with a gun. The rapper, also known as Hitmaka, is currently under police investigation after being involved in an altercation with a woman he is dating.

According to the police report obtained by The Blast, Berg, whose real name is Christian Ward, "was involved in a verbal dispute" with the unidentified woman in a private residence in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, March 14, around 5 am local time. Allegedly "victim of a whipped gun (numerous times) that resulted in verifiable injuries."

%MINIFYHTMLb12659bd0e446e0d0f1d7ad21d5bf4de13% %MINIFYHTMLb12659bd0e446e0d0f1d7ad21d5bf4de14%

The victim was hospitalized and received treatment at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, where she was diagnosed with "blunt head trauma, blunt fracture of the nasal bone, and facial lacerations." He also received "several stitches" on one part of his face, and hospital records indicate that the injuries were due to an "assault."

%MINIFYHTMLb12659bd0e446e0d0f1d7ad21d5bf4de15% %MINIFYHTMLb12659bd0e446e0d0f1d7ad21d5bf4de16%

The victim took and provided photos of her injuries, showing her extremely swollen face and evidence that her face was bleeding. Also, his broken nose begins to cause two black eyes.

<br />

It is unclear whether the police will arrest Berg or take him for questioning, but LAPD has issued an emergency protection order that prevents him from approaching less than 100 yards from his alleged victim. Rapper "Sexy Lady" is also ordered not to contact her directly or indirectly, even electronically, and cannot approach her home.

This is not the first time that Berg has been accused of violence against women. In 2014, he was arrested for domestic assault on his girlfriend. Masika Kalysha. He allegedly "grabbed her by the neck, threw her to the ground, dragged her by the hair, and hit her in the face" during an altercation at the Gershwin Hotel in Manhattan. The legal problem caused him to be fired from "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"